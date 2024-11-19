Red Wing man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of Kelly Kocurek

HASTINGS, Minn. — A judge sentenced a 35-year-old Red Wing man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend at a Hastings hotel.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office says a jury found Kyle Williams guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for the death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek of Hastings.

Court documents say on May 18, 2021, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a local hotel. Upon arrival, officers found Kocurek unresponsive with marks. around her neck. Her face was also bloodied and bruised. She was taken to a hospital where she remained in a coma for five days until she died.

Williams allegedly told officers that Kocurek had tried to strangle herself and he had cut the cords from around her neck.

However, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office noted that several of Kocurek's injuries were inconsistent with being self-inflicted. In addition to her asphyxia-related injuries, she had multiple injuries consistent with physical assault.

"Today justice was rightly served as Mr. Williams will now be held accountable for his continued acts of domestic abuse that culminated in the violent murder of Kelly," said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. "While no outcome can ever fully heal the wounds of this heartbreaking incident, I hope today's verdict brings some peace and comfort to Kelly's family and loved ones."

Williams will not have the possibility of parole, which is mandatory for premeditated first-degree murder convictions.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.