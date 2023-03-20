Kyle Williams indicted in 2021 murder of Kelly Kocurek in Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. -- A grand jury on Monday indicted a Red Wing man on three counts of murder in the 2021 death of a Hastings woman.

A Dakota County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Kyle Williams on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, the county attorney said. Williams was charged in 2021 with second-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a Hastings hotel for a medical call on May 18, 2021. When officers arrived, Williams called for them to hurry to his room.

Officers found 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek on the ground with a bloodied, bruised face. She was in a coma for five days at Regions Hospital before she died.

Williams allegedly told investigators Kocurek strangled herself, but a medical examiner's report said her injuries were not consistent with a self-inflicted injury, and in addition to her asphyxia-related injuries, she had multiple injuries consistent with physical assault.

The complaint states a hotel employee said he heard sounds "like people were wrestling or fighting" from the room in which Williams and Kocurek were staying, and 10 minutes after the noise, he saw Williams in the hallway with blood on him.

Williams remains in custody on $2 million bail. He is expected to appear in court again in April.