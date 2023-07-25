Harrison Smith, 2 players Vikings cut this offseason make first round of NFL Top 100 announcements

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three players from the 2022 Vikings roster, including two who were cut after the season, were named to the NFL's Top 100 in the first round of announcements for the yearly countdown.

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 06: Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings returns an interception against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the game at FedExField on November 6, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

At 97, safety Harrison Smith was the first Viking announced. NFL Network said he's "been a reliable defender his entire career." His five interceptions in 2022 tied his single-season career high. The Vikings reworked his deal this offseason to keep him in purple, and he said new defensive coordinator Brian Flores was a big reason for sticking around.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

Linebacker Eric Kendricks, whom the Vikings cut this offseason, was ranked No. 93 due to his "presence and instincts," NFL Network said. He signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in March.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 08: Running back Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images

Running back Dalvin Cook came in at No. 91. Despite earning a Pro Bowl nod and playing a full season for the first time in his career, the Vikings released Cook in June. He has yet to sign with another team, but the 27-year-old still has some scoot to his game and will surely be playing on Sundays come fall.

The NFL Top 100 is voted on by NFL players each year. Through Aug. 3, 10 players will be revealed each week day, with the top 10 being announced during a live show on Aug. 7.