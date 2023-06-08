"Madden 24" trailer features lowlight of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the EA Sports staff filled with Green Bay Packers fans?

After snubbing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the "Madden 24" cover, the developer released a trailer for the next edition of the only football game on the market featuring an embarrassing few seconds for virtual Kirk Cousins.

In a trailer that runs 1 minute and 16 seconds, eight of those seconds are devoted to Cousins throwing an interception to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, getting bodied on a block on the return and being taunted by defensive end Micah Parsons.

To EA Sports' credit, later in the trailer, Jefferson catches a pass and jukes Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. out of his cleats. So it's not all anti-Vikings propaganda.

"Madden 24" is set to be released Aug. 18.