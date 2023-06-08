Watch CBS News
"Madden 24" trailer features lowlight of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the EA Sports staff filled with Green Bay Packers fans?

After snubbing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the "Madden 24" cover, the developer released a trailer for the next edition of the only football game on the market featuring an embarrassing few seconds for virtual Kirk Cousins.

In a trailer that runs 1 minute and 16 seconds, eight of those seconds are devoted to Cousins throwing an interception to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, getting bodied on a block on the return and being taunted by defensive end Micah Parsons.

Madden 24 Official Reveal Trailer by EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL on YouTube

To EA Sports' credit, later in the trailer, Jefferson catches a pass and jukes Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. out of his cleats. So it's not all anti-Vikings propaganda.

"Madden 24" is set to be released Aug. 18.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

