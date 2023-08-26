Kids ready to show off animals, projects during 4-H day at the state fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It wouldn't be the Minnesota State Fair without the animals, and the hardworking kids ready to show them off.

Saturday, the fair is celebrating all the kids in Minnesota 4-H with contests, judging, and performances.

Before the sun was even quite all the way up Saturday, 14-year-old Weston Hawkins of Pope County was hard at work, aong with his beef heifer, Koko.

"We showed her a couple of days ago, now today is showmanship," Hawkins said.

It's a lifelong dream for some, like Adri Behl, Minnesota 4-H ambassador.

"I'm a third generation 4-H'er, so my parents and grandparents were all in 4-H," Behl said. "Not everyone goes to the state fair. Probably 10% of 4-H'ers come to the state fair to exhibit. So it's a very prestigious award that you can win."

But it's not just animals; it's quilting, building, photography, and acting.

"I was the shyest kid back in 2021 – doing this program, just being in 4-H in general has just made me really into who I am today," said Helena Lesmeister. "It's just great to see people get encouraged by the show. They just start to smile, and laugh and have a good time."

Behl says this week, bringing 4-H'ers passions to the people is everything.

"You have people from the public come and congratulate you – and you educate people. When you bring it here to the Minnesota State Fair, you're basically educating the entire state of Minnesota, and then some, about your exhibit," Behl said.

Anyone at the fair tonight can catch one final performance of the 4-H musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.