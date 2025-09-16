Artist returns to revived Kickernick Building in Minneapolis decades after being forced to close studio there

A block away from the Target Center in Minneapolis, there's an artistic renaissance in motion.

A year ago, a group reopened the Kickernick Building at the corner of North Fifth Street and North First Avenue. The building, originally built in the 1890s for a shoe company, now touts commercial space, artist studios and an art gallery.

For one of the tenants, world-renowned artist Harriet Bart, moving in is a true full-circle moment.

Art is a narrative for Bart. Her work tells a story, and so too does her life.

"I feel like I'm born to make things. It's how I can explore and express myself," she said.

It blossomed for Bart in downtown Minneapolis, making waves as part of a feminist movement in the 1970s.

"Warm opened here. It was a feminist collective in Minneapolis. It was just a remarkable time. It was the days of big hair and jewels. I'm in my 30s," Bart said. "When I was growing up, I didn't know women artists. I didn't know women could be artists."

The work happened in a corner of downtown that used to be an artsy enclave. They called it North Loop, or NoLo.

Bart was around for its first transformation from an industrial to a creative space. She remembers fondly the camaraderie of a strong arts community.

"It was more industrial," Bart said. "There were lots of restaurants, shops, lot of exhibitions. It was a very creative neighborhood. It was delightful."

Time continued to transform the area.

"It was wonderful, and then it had a new owner and we had to leave. It's an old story," Bart said.

But her studio at the corner of North First Avenue and North Fifth Street always held a special place in her heart. So, when her most recent studio space closed, she suddenly found herself on the doorstep of the building she once loved.

It had a facelift and a studio for rent, so Bart moved back in, ready to lead another transformation as the first of many tenants to bring life back into the old building.

"I think there are at least 10 artists on this floor that have moved in — in what span of time? Since the beginning of this year," Bart said.

Slowly but surely, the spaces around Bart are filling back up. Just as she did in the '70s, Bart is opening doors for artists.

"I never thought I would be back here, but it's wonderful to be back here. It's like completing the circle," she said.

They're hoping the vibrancy they're cultivating will spread.

"I think it would be good for artists, but it would be good for jobs, vitality, liveliness. We want to see people on the streets," Bart said.

There's a first anniversary celebration at the Kickernick Building on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Twenty different artist studios will be opening, including Bart's. It's free to attend, but you have to pre-register on Eventbrite.