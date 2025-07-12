Minnesota K-9 unit heads to Kerr County, Texas, to aid in flood recovery effort, Gov. Walz says

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says one of the state's elite K-9 units is heading to central Texas to aid in search and recovery efforts following the devastating floods.

In less than an hour early Fourth of July morning, the Guadalupe River rose more than 26 feet in Kerr County, killing at least 122 people. Twenty-seven of those victims were campers and counselors at Camp Mystic, near Hunt, Texas.

Nine days later, crews are still looking for more than 170 missing people in the county.

Walz says the K-9 unit heading south is one of the state's two urban search-and-rescue teams.

"I'm incredibly grateful to our Minnesota Task Force 1 K-9 Unit for stepping up and traveling to assist our neighbors in this time of tragedy," Walz said. "We know their heroic work will make a difference."

A search and rescue team looks for people along the Guadalupe River near a damaged building at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on July 7, 2025. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The governor's office says the K-9 unit is "equipped for 24-hour operations and can work in any disaster area, including those with little or no infrastructure."

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Kerr County on Friday, where they promised support to the victims after touring the damage.

"I've never seen anything like it," Trump said. "I've seen a lot of bad ones. I've gone to a lot of hurricanes, a lot of tornadoes. I've never seen anything like this."

When asked about a lack of warnings as the water rose, the president appeared to become agitated.

"Only a very evil person would ask a question like that," Trump said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a disaster warning system is in the works, which will ensure better preparation and better alerts.