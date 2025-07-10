Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly floods in Texas, New Mexico bring up memories of 2007 floods in southeastern Minnesota

By
Esme Murphy
Esme Murphy
Reporter/Anchor
Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.
Read Full Bio
Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

Deadly 2007 Minnesota flash floods sparked new safety lessons
Deadly 2007 Minnesota flash floods sparked new safety lessons 02:40

The disasters in Texas and New Mexico are something we can't take for granted here in Minnesota. 

In 2007, deadly flash floods forced people to evacuate homes and campgrounds in southeastern Minnesota.

Up to 18 inches of rain fell between Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 2007, triggering flash floods that are still considered some of Minnesota's worst. It killed seven people and caused $179 million in damages, mostly in Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties.

Ben Klinger was a young police officer back then.

4p-vo-mn-historic-flooding-wcco885v-00-00-3204.jpg
Up to 18 inches of rain fell between Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 2007, in what is still considered one of Minnesota's worst floods. WCCO

"Every direction you look, there is water. Houses are surrounded by water and it's dark because the power is out," he said. 

Klinger is now Winona County's emergency management director. He can still see the damage, the fear and the loss.

He says communications are vastly improved, but at least 10% of his county still is not in full cell phone range.

"My predecessors and everybody really took the lessons learned out of that event and built out a response," Klinger said. "We added early warning sensors along the river that give us notification upstream and it automatically notifies their dispatch center."

That storm didn't just impact Minnesota. Across the Midwest, 14 people died and it caused more than $550 million in damage across six states.

Esme Murphy

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.