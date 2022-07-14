Kayaker helps lost 6-year-old found swimming alone in St. Louis River

DULUTH, Minn. -- A kayaker found a 6-year-old boy swimming alone in the St. Louis River and helped him back to safety after he was separated from his parent's sailboat.

The Duluth Police Department said the boy was wearing a life jacket when he was discovered on July 5.

The kayaker who helped the young child back to shore called 911 because the boy was extremely cold. Police responded to the 9900 block of Hudson Boulevard around 4:12 p.m.

Officers interviewed the child's parent and learned they were sailing on the river when the boy wanted to swim next to the boat, holding an attached rope. The boy lost hold of the rope, and the wind pushed the sailboat away from the boy.

The parent says they could not navigate back to the boy due to the currents of the river and the wind and was forced to beach the boat ashore.

According to the police report, the boy told his parent he would swim back to shore, but the current prevented him from doing so.