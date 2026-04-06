Man pleads guilty to shooting Justin "Juice" Marshall in south Minneapolis

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of Justin "Juice" Marshall in south Minneapolis last summer.

The teenager agreed to speak to investigators about Marshall's killing while awaiting trial for separate cases, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder, and if his plea deal is accepted, he'll be sentenced to 261 months.

Marshall was shot around 2:30 a.m. on July 25 in front of the bus stop next to Mortimer's Bar on Lyndale Avenue South and Franklin Avenue West.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Family said he was killed on his 37th birthday.

Video from the area showed Marshall run up to the passenger side of a light blue Toyota Camry, the criminal complaint says. He briefly talked with the teenage driver and then turned away. The driver then got out of the car and Marshall ran to a nearby bus shelter, where he fell to the ground.

The 19-year-old can be seen holding a gun in his left hand, the charges say. Marshall was shot six times.

The teenager admitted to having a verbal altercation with Marshall and then chasing him down at the bus shelter, according to the complaint. He said he shot Marshall multiple times.

"My thoughts are with Justin's family as they finally have some answers from today's guilty plea," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "This came together over the last few days, but Mr. Davis has taken responsibility and will now be serving his time for Justin's murder. Numerous people were victimized by Mr. Davis during this period in 2025, but none more so than Justin, his family, and the community that loved him and we wanted to ensure they had their own day in court."

Marshall was known for his DJ'ing and his grocery bagging skills at Kowalski's Market. He was recognized for those skills at the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7. The attorney's office says the other cases against him are expected to be resolved with a related plea deal after the sentencing in the Marshall case.