Watch CBS News
Crime

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Friday morning

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Wildfire smoke lingers in Minnesota, and more headlines
Wildfire smoke lingers in Minnesota, and more headlines 05:28

Police in Minneapolis are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that left a man dead.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting on Franklin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. They found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe that he was speaking to a man in a car who got out and shot at him. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

raw-fri-shooting-mortimers-lyndale-and-franklin-minneapolis-07252025-murphy.jpg
WCCO

"We as a community cannot accept this violence and tragedy as normal," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name at a later date.

No one has been arrested.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue