Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Friday morning
Police in Minneapolis are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that left a man dead.
According to police, officers responded to the shooting on Franklin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. They found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Investigators believe that he was speaking to a man in a car who got out and shot at him. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
"We as a community cannot accept this violence and tragedy as normal," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name at a later date.
No one has been arrested.