Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Friday morning

Wildfire smoke lingers in Minnesota, and more headlines

Police in Minneapolis are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that left a man dead.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting on Franklin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. They found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe that he was speaking to a man in a car who got out and shot at him. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

WCCO

"We as a community cannot accept this violence and tragedy as normal," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name at a later date.

No one has been arrested.