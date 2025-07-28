Family, friends of man killed in south Minneapolis shooting looking for justice and closure

Fatal shooting of man by Minneapolis bar leaves community looking for answers

Fatal shooting of man by Minneapolis bar leaves community looking for answers

Fatal shooting of man by Minneapolis bar leaves community looking for answers

Loved ones are seeking justice for the man killed in a south Minneapolis shooting on Friday.

Officers responded to the shooting on Franklin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South, by Mortimer's Bar, around 2:30 a.m. They found a man, later identified as Justin "Juice" Marshall, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

As of Monday night, police say no arrests have been made.

"I've been sick over this," said Collin Forseth.

Forseth met Marshall when the two attended Washburn High School.

"Juice is what I would call a Renaissance man," said Forseth.

Marshall was known for his DJ'ing and his grocery bagging skills at Kowalski's Market. He was recognized for those skills at the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship.

"Great comic style illustrator, that's what I first saw, and DJ'ing was something, playing on turntables is something I would see sprinkled into us spending time with him," said Forseth.

A family fundraising page says loved ones are "left reeling, grieving, heartbroken and searching for answers."

Friends say Marshall was shot on his 37th birthday.

"It's so sad. Yes, on his birthday? Why?" Said Mussa Addawe

The shooting has left neighbors, like Addawe, puzzled.

"Why did he come out the car and shoot that guy? Does not make sense," said Addawe.

Forseth said Marshall was "all about love" anytime someone was around him. He hopes someone who knows or has seen anything regarding the incident sees the flyers asking for help in finding answers.

A flyer in Minnesota asks for help finding answers in the fatal shooting of Justin "Juice" Marshall. WCCO

"As much as we can, we're staying on top of this because we won't let him be forgotten," said Forseth. "There wasn't a negative violent bone in his body.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip here.