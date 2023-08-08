Vikings star Justin Jefferson ranked No. 2 on NFL Top 100

MINNEAPOLIS -- According to his fellow NFL players, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the second-best player in the league.

The top 10 players in the NFL Top 100 were revealed Monday night, and Jefferson ranked No. 2 behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Hopefully the rest of the league thinks I'm in the Top 5 also."



Good news, @jjettas2. They did 🙌



"You watch his film, it kind of leaves you speechless," New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell said. "Man, what he's doing right now is insane. Like, it's just straight up insane."

The 24-year-old is coming off of the best season of his young career. He caught 128 balls for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns, earning him the Offensive Player of the Year award.

This offseason, he earned a 99 overall rating in "Madden 24," ranked 11th on Pro Football Focus' top 50 players and won an ESPY for Play of the Year for his 4th and 18 catch against the Buffalo Bills.

Jefferson ranked 17th on last year's list.

Other Vikings on the NFL Top 100 include Harrison Smith (97) and Kirk Cousins (42).