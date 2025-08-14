Jury convicts Burnsville man who police say confessed to dismembering mother after spending her money

Minnesota woman alleges Buffalo Wild Wings employee harassed her over gender, and more headlines

Minnesota woman alleges Buffalo Wild Wings employee harassed her over gender, and more headlines

Minnesota woman alleges Buffalo Wild Wings employee harassed her over gender, and more headlines

A Twin Cities man who authorities said admitted to killing and dismembering his mother after spending all of her money is guilty of murder, a jury found Wednesday.

The jury convicted 58-year-old Troy Mitteness of first- and second-degree murder after seven days of trial and nine hours of deliberation, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office.

Authorities in Burnsville, Minnesota, were investigating Troy Mitteness for alleged mail theft in June 2023 when they discovered discrepancies in what he said about the whereabouts of his mother, Sandra Mitteness. They later found blood inside his home.

According to a criminal complaint, Troy Mitteness admitted to police he killed his mother "because he had spent all her money, and she was becoming suspicious and wanted to see her finances." He also confessed to dismembering and discarding her body, the complaint said.

Troy Mitteness is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.