Charges: Burnsville man fatally stabbed 82-year-old mother after spending all her money

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Burnsville man is accused of killing his 82-year-old mother after he spent all her money and she became suspicious.

According to charges filed in Dakota County, Troy Mitteness faces one felony count of second-degree murder in connection to the early June death.

The complaint says officers in Burnsville initially began investigating Mitteness in late June for alleged mail theft, prompted by the discovery of some proceeds of the theft being deposited into an account belonging to his mother, Sandra Mitteness.

When police asked Troy Mitteness where his mother is, he allegedly told police that she was in South Dakota, but later said she died on June 14, 2022, and showed them an obituary indicating she died on that date. However, police contacted the funeral home, which denied ever providing post-mortem care or funeral services to Sandra Mitteness at any time.

MORE NEWS: Man flees arrest at MSP Airport by opening plane door, running onto airfield

Later, officials executed a search warrant at Troy Mitteness' home and found evidence of blood, the complaint said.

Burnsville detectives then met with Troy Mitteness at the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, where he was advised of his Miranda rights. Then, he allegedly admitted to killing his mother "because he had spent all her money, and she was becoming suspicious and wanted to see her finances," the complaint said.

He allegedly admitted to fatally stabbing his mother, dismembering her body, and discarding parts of her body in separate areas, including at an abandoned rest stop near Willmar. Police later found tote bins in a burn pile at the rest stop location and collected them as evidence.

If convicted, Troy Mitteness could face up to 40 years in prison on the murder charge.