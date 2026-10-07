Judge lifts temporary gag order in Vance Boelter state murder case

A judge lifted a temporary gag order that had been installed for Vance Boelter's state case, saying that it is no longer necessary.

Boelter was federally sentenced to two life terms for killing Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in the early hours of June 14, 2025. He pleaded not guilty in his state case, which is scheduled to start in May.

The judge granted a temporary gag order on Sept. 30, which barred both sides from speaking about the case until a court hearing on Oct. 5.

The order was installed after Boelter's surviving victims, state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman, made a series of public comments, which Boelter's attorneys argued could affect his right to a fair trial.

On Wednesday, the judge said he reviewed submissions and arguments from both sides, that the order would no longer be necessary.

"The Court expects all parties to exercise appropriate restraint and judgement in any statements concerning this proceeding," the order reads. "Nothing in this Order should be construed as an invitation to make inflammatory, misleading, or otherwise improper statements relating to the case or the issues in the case."

Boelter's state trial was originally slated to begin next month, but was delayed to May during the Monday hearing.