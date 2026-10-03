Wayzata pathway named after Gilbert Hortman, slain Minnesota lawmaker's family dog

Community members are honoring Gilbert Hortman, a beloved family dog who was shot and killed alongside former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark last summer.

The path to the newly constructed rainbow bridge in Wayzata was named for Gilbert. The path that bears his name connects the bridge to a pet memorial garden.

"I truly believe Melissa and Mark and Gilbert would find comfort today in this rainbow bridge," said Alyssa Golob, the executive director of Helping Paws.

Outside of work, Melissa Hortman trained service dogs. Gilbert, a golden retriever, "flunked out" of his service dog training because he was deemed too friendly and became a beloved member of the Hortman family.

Melissa and Mark Hortman were killed by Vance Boelter in what prosecutors called a politically motivated attack. Boelter received two life sentences in federal court for their killings, as well as for shooting state Sen. John Hoffman, his wife Yvette and targeting their daughter Hope.

He has pleaded not guilty in his state case and will go on trial in November.