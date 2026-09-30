Judge grants temporary gag order in Vance Boelter state case

A judge on Wednesday granted a temporary gag order in the state case for the man convicted on federal charges in last year's deadly attacks on Minnesota lawmakers.

Vance Boelter, 59, killed DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in the early morning hours of June 14, 2025. He also shot DFL state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette and targeted their daughter, Hope. The killings sparked a manhunt that lasted 43 hours and ended near Boelter's rural home in Green Isle, Minnesota.

Wednesday's decision bars both sides from speaking about the case until the issue can be settled in a court hearing next week.

The order comes days after Boelter filed a motion requesting that anyone who may be a potential witness refrain from making public comments "relating to the charges in this case, the allegations, the defenses, the evidence, the anticipated testimony, the credibility of any witness, any legal issues, the parties, the guilt or innocence of the defendant, the defendant, or the attorneys or their Offices."

Specifically, Boelter's legal team cited statements made by the Hoffmans after a hearing last week, including a comment from Yvette Hoffman saying, "He's not a patriot. He's a piece of s***," arguing such statements could taint the jury pool and impair Boelter's right to a fair trial.

The state responded to the motion, saying it has no objections to barring comments from those involved until a verdict is reached, as long as the gag order also applied to Boelter.

A judge will hear arguments regarding the gag order on Monday, according to court documents.

In a new statement released on Wednesday, before the gag order came down, the Hoffmans said Boelter "asked for a speedy trial. The court gave him one. Our family is ready."

"We believe Minnesota's victims deserve a justice system that remembers they are part of this process too. We have waited long enough," the family added.

Ahead of last week's hearing, Boelter filed a memorandum opposing the state's motion to preclude his defenses. He previously filed documents telling the court he intends to argue justifiable taking of life, double jeopardy, reasonable use of force, and that the acts were a part of the same behavioral incident — all as reasons he should be found not guilty at trial.

Boelter's defense team is also asking for a change of venue, saying too many people know about the case in Hennepin County. The state responded that the case has garnered national attention, so there's no reason to move it.

The state has filed a protective order to try and keep sensitive personal information in the case from Boelter after the discovery of blog posts he made while incarcerated.

Boelter's trial is set for Nov. 2. He faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony torture of an animal and impersonating a police officer in Hennepin County.