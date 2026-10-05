State trial for convicted Minnesota lawmaker killer delayed until 2027

A Hennepin County judge ruled Monday that the state trial for Vance Boelter, the man convicted in federal court earlier this year of murdering former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, will be delayed until May 2027.

Boelter's state trial was originally slated to begin next month, but his defense successfully argued Monday morning to delay it, saying they don't have enough time to complete the discovery process by the Nov. 2 deadline. The judge says the trial will now begin on May 10, 2027, at 9 a.m.

Monday's hearing was expected to involve a request from Boelter's team for a change of venue, as well as discussion of the temporary gag order approved last week following public comments made by Boelter's surviving victims: state Sen. John Hoffman, wife Yvette Hoffman and daughter Hope Hoffman. This comes after the state filed a protective order to try and keep sensitive personal information in the case from Boelter after the discovery of blog posts he made while incarcerated.

Boelter faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in his state case, along with several other charges. He was sentenced in federal court to two life terms and an additional 40 years for the attacks.

This story will be updated.

NOTE: The attached video aired before the decision to delay the start of Boelter's state trial.