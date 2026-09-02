Vance Boelter to make second state appearance after revealing defense strategy

Vance Boelter, who was federally sentenced to two life terms for killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband in what officials say was a politically motivated attack, will make his second appearance in state court Wednesday.

Filings from his lawyer indicate that he'll be relying on the defenses of "reasonable use of force," "justifiable taking of life" and "double jeopardy. "His lawyer also filed a motion for a change of venue due to "excessive pretrial publicity" in Hennepin County.

Boelter, 59, faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony torture of an animal and impersonating a police officer in Hennepin County.

He pleaded guilty in federal court to killing former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as wounding Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in a shooting that also targeted their daughter Hope. The June 14, 2025 killings sparked a manhunt that lasted 43 hours and ended near Boelter's rural Green Isle, Minnesota, home.

After his plea, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the state case against him would go on, noting that state sentences are not affected by presidential pardons.

At his first appearance, Boelter was approved to have a public defender and his bond was set at $5 million with no conditions.

This story will be updated.