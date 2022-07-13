Judge bans yellow clothing in courtroom for Jamal Smith trial

MINNEAPOLIS -- The judge presiding over the trial for the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach has banned yellow clothing inside the courtroom.

Jamal L. Smith faces multiple charges related to the shooting death of Jay Boughton on July 6, 2021. When testimony began on Monday, dozens of Boughton's family, friends and ballplayers were in attendance at the Hennepin County Courthouse, all of them dressed in yellow shirts.

In a court order filed Tuesday, Judge Nicole Engisch wrote that "courtroom attendees shall not display yellow clothing as a group."

"Courtroom attendees shall not wear, carry, or otherwise display material, photos or clothing that refers to the parties, alleged victim, or witnesses in this matter or that is otherwise distracting to the jury, witnesses, participants, and court," the judge wrote.

Boughton's family and friends also wore pins that read "Stay In The Light" in honor of Boughton.

According to investigators, Smith allegedly shot Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

The opening statement from prosecutors described Smith as ticked off Boughton honked and then gestured at his driving. The defense maintained there was no way Smith could drive and shoot, and implied it was someone else in the car who opened fire.