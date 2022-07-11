Watch CBS News
Opening statements in Jamal Smith trial set to start Monday

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Opening statements are slated to begin Monday in the murder trial for a Chicago man accused of killing a youth baseball coach.

In July last year, police say Jamal Smith shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Jamal Lindsey Smith (credit: Hennepin County)

The shooting happened as Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.

Prosecutors plan to seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it.

July 11, 2022

