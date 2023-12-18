Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty on 2 charges in domestic assault trial

Closing arguments get underway in Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial Closing arguments get underway in Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial 03:04

NEW YORK -- Actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty on two of four charges in his trial for domestic assault allegations Monday.

The jury found Majors guilty of 3rd degree assault, recklessly causing physical injury, and 2nd degree harassment.

Jurors found Majors not guilty of 2nd degree aggravated harassment and an additional 3rd degree assault charge, intent to cause physical harm.

Deliberations began Thursday at the courthouse in Manhattan and resumed Friday afternoon.

Majors was charged with assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari back on March 25 inside an SUV in Manhattan.

Jabbari testified that she saw a woman text Majors, "Oh how I wish I was kissing you." She said she then grabbed his phone and, in his fight to get it back, he hit her in the back of the head and fractured her finger.

Prosecutors said Majors was abusive for months before the altercation, however the defense argued Jabbari was the instigator that night.

The 34-year-old, known for his roles in "Creed III" and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," attended each day of the trial with his current girlfriend, Megan Good, by his side, but he did not take the stand.

With the conviction, he now faces a year in prison at sentencing.