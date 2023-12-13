First look at evidence in Jonathan Majors assault case

NEW YORK - We're getting our first look at the evidence against actor Jonathan Majors.

Majors is standing trial on charges of assault and harassment.

The photographic evidence from the Manhattan District Attorney's office of Grace Jabbari's injuries, and surveillance video from the night in question, will help the jury decide whether Majors is guilty of assault and harassment.

The surveillance video from March 25 shows the black Escalade in which prosecutors say Majors assaulted then-girlfriend Jabbari.

Jabbari testified while in the SUV, she saw a woman named Cleopatra text majors "Oh how I wish I was kissing you."

Jabbari said she grabbed the phone from Majors, and in his fight to get it back, the actor dealt a blow to the back of the head, twisted her arm behind her back, fracturing her finger, and later shoved her inside the stopped SUV.

Manhattan DA's office

Prosecutors painted a picture of systemic abuse by Majors dating back months.

The jury saw photos showing items Majors is accused of throwing during an earlier fight with Jabbari, and text messages where he threatens suicide.

But Majors' defense paints Jabbari as the aggressor on the night of March 25, enraged by the text message and later running after Majors following the altercation.

They also say Jabbari went to Loosie's nightclub after the fight, where surveillance video shows Jabbari was not injured, and freely using the finger she says Majors fractured.

Majors can be heard speaking on a 911 call.

"She's unconscious. She's naked from the bottom down. She's my ex-partner. We broke up. I came back," he said.

Police body camera video shows officers finding Jabbari inside the closet of the Chelsea apartment she shared with Majors after he called 911.

Police took Majors into another room as paramedics examined Jabbari. They eventually took her to Bellevue Hospital where doctors confirmed her finger was fractured, and she had a deep cut behind her left ear.

Majors' defense called for a mistrial Wednesday, saying prosecutors had not proven their case. That motion was denied.

The trial is expected to last up until the court breaks for Christmas.

If convicted, Majors could spend up to a year in prison.