Johnsonville recalls cheddar bratwursts in several states due to plastic contamination

By
Cole Premo
Digital Producer
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Johnsonville is recalling over 22,600 pounds of cheddar bratwurst in several states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Illinois-based company's product "may be contaminated with a foreign material, specifically hard plastic," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The agency says the recall was prompted after two consumers discovered the plastic in the brats.

The product is specifically called "Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst," a 19-ounce sealed firm tray package containing five brats, with "Est. 1647" on the front of the label. The package code is B9FOD. 

The brats were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

No injuries have been confirmed by the agency, which recommends anyone concerned about an injury to contact a health care provider.

Consumers who still have the product are urged to throw it away or return to the place of purchase.  

