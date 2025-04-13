Minnesota Twins unveil bronze statue of Hall of Fame catcher Joe Mauer at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins unveiled a bronze statue of Hall of Fame catcher Joe Mauer at Target Field before Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Mauer spoke as the statue was unveiled outside a gate beyond right field. He joined Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, manager Tom Kelly and owners Carl and Eloise Pohlad with a statue outside the ballpark.

Designed by Minnesota artist Bill Mack, the statue is just over 8 feet tall and weighs more than 800 pounds.

Mauer batted .306 with 143 homers and 906 RBIs with Minnesota from 2004-18. He was voted to baseball's Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2024.

Former Minnesota Twins player Joe Mauer's children Chip, Emily and Maren unveil a statue honoring their father before a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Minneapolis. Matt Krohn / AP

"Obviously, it was a big summer last year, going into Cooperstown — that was just an unbelievable experience. But to see myself here, this isn't going to be moving for a long time," Mauer said. "Here in my home state of Minnesota, I was always proud to put on this uniform, to play for this club, and to go out there and try to win every night with my teammates."

Mauer grew up in St. Paul and was a multisport athlete for Cretin-Derham Hall. The Twins drafted him first overall in 2001, and he made his MLB debut in 2004. He won three batting titles, the most ever for a catcher, and was named American League MVP in 2009. A severe concussion late in the 2013 season led to a move to first base in 2014. He retired in 2018 with a career batting average of .306 and 143 home runs.

The Twins retired Mauer's No.7 jersey in 2019 and inducted him into the Twins Hall of Fame in 2023.