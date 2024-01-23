Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins legend, to learn 1st-ballot Baseball Hall of Fame fate Tuesday

4 things to know from Jan. 23, 2024

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Joe Mauer, the hometown kid who became a fan favorite and MVP with the Minnesota Twins, will find out Tuesday if he made the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first appearance on the ballot.

Mauer needs to receive votes on 75% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots to be enshrined. The results of the votes will be announced at 5 p.m. on MLB.com and the hall's Facebook page.

Mauer grew up in St. Paul and was a was a multisport athlete for Cretin-Derham Hall. The Twins drafted him first overall in 2001, and he made his MLB debut in 2004. He won three batting titles, the most ever for a catcher, and was named American League MVP in 2009. He retired in 2018 with a career batting average of .306 and 143 home runs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 05: Former Minnesota Twins player Rod Carew (R) puts a Twins Hall of Fame jacket on former player Joe Mauer during Mauer's induction prior to the start of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field on August 05, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

The Twins retired Mauer's No.7 jersey in 2019 and inducted him into the Twins Hall of Fame last summer.

Seven Twins have previously made the hall: Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Bert Blyleven, Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva. The Washington Senators, who became the Twins after moving to Minnesota, also had six players enshrined.

Twenty-six players total were eligible for the 2024 ballot, and Mauer was one of 12 first-year candidates. Former Twin Torii Hunter is also on the ballot. He received votes on 6.9% of ballots last year.

This year's induction ceremony will take place July 21.