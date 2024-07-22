How Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Mauer continues to give back to his hometown

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Joe Mauer has had just as big of an impact on the baseball diamond as he has off of it.

Like many pro athletes, he gives back to the community, but what makes his philanthropic work extra special is he's giving back to the city that raised him.

Inside a Falcon Heights church is an unexpected gathering: A fitness class that's less about a strong uppercut and more about connection.

"Every human needs that sense of belonging and that's what we provide. We provide that sense of belonging," Pat Leseman said.

Leseman and Rosemary Fagrelius are co-founders of the Highland Friendship Club in Falcon Heights.

The two moms created the club in 2002 out of a need for their two adult sons with disabilities, Michael and John.

"We wanted Mike and John to have friends and be social," Leseman said.

This was around the same time a long-time friend of Leseman's son was drafted into the MLB.

"Joe has known Michael since seventh grade," Leseman said.

Mauer committed his time to the Highland Friendship Club because of his personal connection.

But in that time, he's built bonds with so many of the club members, like Katie McLaughlin.

"He has supported us through the years. He always remembers your name, always takes time to take a picture," McLaughlin said.

Last year, he came back to coach a baseball tournament with the members — a small thing that helps the club grow in a big way.

"That's another way Joe Mauer helps, because with him comes a large audience," Executive Director Patty Dunn said.

"We get calls every day saying, 'I didn't know you were here. My son is 19 and has autism and doesn't really have much to do this summer.' Well, here we are.'" Dunn said.

Despite all his baseball accolades, this club might be one of the teams he's most proud to be a part of.

"I saw on his cell phone the other day, our sticker is on the back of his cell phone, and I'm thinking, 'What? This is cool!' So I had another in my purse and I handed it to him and said, 'In case that one wears out.'" Leseman said.

Highland Friendship Club hopes to continue to expand and help families in neighboring states too. They are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and rely heavily on donations.