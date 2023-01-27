Watch CBS News
Joe Mauer to be inducted into Twins Hall of Fame

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Joe Mauer will be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame in August.

The St. Paul native, who spent the entirety of his 15-year-career with the Twins, will be the 38th member of the Twins Hall of Fame. He was Twins' first pick out of St. Paul's Cretin-Derham Hall High School in 2001, the 2009 American League Most Valuable Player, and was named to the AL All-Star team six times.

"Few players are as synonymous with Minnesota Twins baseball than Joe Mauer," said Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter. "Joe's incredible on-field career has been well documented while his impact on our community, state and region has been heartfelt and powerful. We are truly proud to see Joe inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame and believe it's the next step to his eventual induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame."

Mauer's jersey number, 7, was formally retired by the Twins in 2019. 

