J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray look inward for improvement as they compete for Vikings' QB job

As Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy battle it out for the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback job, they're in the unique position of being teammates with their biggest competitor.

Both men insist, though, that they're focusing on themselves, rather than the competition.

"Lasered in on controlling what I can control. That's really it," McCarthy said after the first practice of training camp. "Improving my craft every which way."

"I'm not really too focused on the long-term vision of it, I'm really just focused on the process and that's day-to-day," Murray said. "Trying to put my best foot forward and prove to the coaches and the guys what I'm capable of."

Though Murray is the more accomplished and experienced QB and McCarthy struggled mightily last season, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has insisted this will be a truly open competition. McCarthy said it "100%" feels that way.

"I know we'll be thorough, I know both guys will feel like they've got an opportunity to compete and they both know — and everybody on our team knows — we're going to do what's best to give us the best possible chance to be a really good football team this year," O'Connell said.

McCarthy, who's looking to prove the Vikings didn't make a massive mistake by drafting him 10th overall in 2024, is banking on momentum and familiarity with the system to give him an advantage over Murray.

"Ever since last season when my hand got healthier and just getting into a groove of everything, with the timing, the rhythm, the footwork, and just felt like it was really climbing," McCarthy said. "And you know, from then to now, I feel like I've grown — I'm certain I've grown, mentally and physically, just dramatically. And at the end of the day it's just refining every little detail. Leave no stone unturned and just try to get better in every asset."

For his part, Murray feels like he's doing the work to quickly erase any deficit in system knowledge, whether perceived or actual.

"I truly believe that going through OTAs has prepared me for what's to come," he said. "I think it's a reps thing. Continue to do it over and over again, say it over and over again and the more you do it, the more you say it, the more it comes natural, the more it comes easier. I think that's really the process for me. I think once that all settles down, for me it's just playing football."

O'Connell said he's looking for an "elevator at the quarterback position" — someone who will not only operate the offense, but lift its floor. Despite an inconsistent career, Murray has proven he can be that kind of player, while McCarthy has yet to. The younger QB, though, does feel like he was "hitting that upward trajectory" toward the end of last season and is "certain it's still been going up since then."

"Just being able to have every play call click in my head and just seeing it full, clear picture and knowing my job each and every down, knowing the intent of each and every play call," McCarthy said. "It makes it a lot easier to have those instinctive moments when things break down, 'cause that is football, and just go out there and be an athlete."