What J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray are saying about Vikings' QB competition during OTAs

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said Wednesday the Minnesota Vikings have told him it will be a "true competition" between him and Kyler Murray for the starting job.

Both QBs spoke to the media this week as the Vikings begin organized team activities, the first real chance for the team to get on the field together in the offseason.

McCarthy's demeanor indicated he's less than enthused with the signing of Murray, though he said since the move was out of his control, any dispiritment would be like being "disappointed if the rain fell."

"The organization made a decision that they feel like is going to improve the depth and the quality of the room, and they feel like they made that decision," McCarthy said.

The younger quarterback described his relationship with the veteran as "like two guys in a classroom."

"He sits on one side, I sit on the other side and it's the coaches' responsibility to teach us and coach us," he said.

Murray was warmer in his assessment of the relationship, saying McCarthy is "overly acceptive [sic] and he's always communicating, asking questions, stuff like that."

"It's been great. Obviously I know he's a younger guy, so anyway I can help him, obviously. I feel like — I've played seven years, going on 8, so I'm considered a veteran even though I don't see myself as that," Murray said. "Give him any knowledge that he needs. Again, we're both competitors and I know we both want what's best for the team."

The two may differ in their assessment of what's best, though. Both men sound confident in their ability to win the job.

"I have a drive that's been driving me since fifth grade, since I decided to be at this level and perform really well at this level," McCarthy said. "I work my tail off and I compete with myself every single day. Regardless of the external factors, I'm going to continue to do what I've been doing to get to this point."

"My confidence is unshakeable, that's how I feel about myself," Murray said. "Regardless of what happens day to day, I know the next day I'm coming out here to give my best effort, put my best foot forward and give whatever the team needs."

The competitors and compatriots both have plenty of talent to lean on and learn from as the Vikings navigate a pivotal offseason. McCarthy and Murray both mentioned working with superstar Justin Jefferson and new addition Jauan Jennings. Murray, too, gave proverbial flowers to defensive coordinator Brian Flores — "I'm glad to be on his side now" — and head coach Kevin O'Connell.

"He could teach somebody that doesn't even know football how to play the position of quarterback, I believe," Murray said. "I'm just excited to be in the room with him and learn from him."

If McCarthy's up-and-mostly-down rookie season didn't prove it, the Murray signing leaves little doubt that he's on the ropes in the struggle for the starting job. He'll need marked and measurable improvement in several aspects of quarterbacking if he hopes to hang on to the reins. But for all the noise and naysaying, he insists he's staying centered and undaunted.

"All I'm thinking about is continuing the upward trajectory that I set for myself last season, that last quarter of the season and continuing to be the best version of me every single day," he said.