Jessie Diggins celebrates cross-country skiing retirement in St. Paul with fans

Jessie Diggins recently brought home a bronze medal from the Winter Games in Milan, capping off an incredible career on the slopes. Diggins will go down as the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history.

The hometown hero is back in the Twin Cities at Allianz Field on Sunday as she gets ready to retire from the sport that she helped redefine. She met with Minnesota fans who have been loyal to her since she went pro in 2011.

"This is so humbling, and it's so empowering and so special to be part of this community. Minnesota has something really truly special and I'm just so grateful to be a Minnesota girl," said Diggins.

You could see the love for Diggins on everyone's faces that were smeared with her iconic raceday glitter.

"It's so cool because we all deserve a little sparkle in our lives, but the glitter started, I don't even remember, so long ago, because it was this promise to myself: I'm going to go have fun, I'm going to focus on joy and loving the process, even when the stakes are high," said Diggins.

Diggins did much more than win four Olympic medals; she fought big battles along the way.

"[When I was 18 years old] I had this need to be perfect, and it manifested in an eating disorder. I went to the Emily Program and they saved my life," said Diggins, who uses her global platform to advocate for others. "It's not just something that affects skinny, White, teenage women. This is something at any age, any race, any background, any gender identity; this is something that affects a lot of people and we need to be able to talk about it."

On and off the race course, she inspires young athletes.

"She doesn't take the credit for herself, she gives it to everyone," said Eliana Bandaru, a 12-year-old basketball player from Lakeville.

"She's inspired me to persevere through challenges," said Adaith, a snowboarder.

As for what's next for Diggins in retirement, she plans to do more public speaking events.

"I want to keep being an advocate and focus on things that are important to me," said Diggins.

Diggins final cross-country race was in March in Lake Placid. In total, she won 33 times on the World Cup circuit, two world championships and four Olympic medals.