Minnesota native, Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins announces final season

Minnesota native and Team USA cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, 34, announced Wednesday morning that this will be her final race season.

"I want to share with you that this will be my final year of ski racing," Diggins wrote in a social media post. "It's going to be hard to step away from this sport and team that I love so much, but it also feels right in my heart, and I'm so excited to open a new chapter in my life."

Diggins grew up in Afton and started skiing at 3 years old. She made her World Cup debut in 2011. In 2012, Diggins became a part of the U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team.

CANMORE, CANADA - FEBRUARY 9: Jessie Diggins of USA celebrates her win in Women's 15km Mass Start Free at the COOP FIS Cross Country World Cup, on February 9, 2024, in Canmore, Alberta, Canada, (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto

In 2018, Diggins, alongside her other Team USA members, made history by being the first U.S. Team to win a gold medal in cross-country skiing, per her profile on the Team USA website. Diggins won both a bronze and silver Olympic medal during the 2022 games in Beijing.

Diggins also won multiple world championships and won the 2021 World Cup circuit.

The Stifel Lake Placid Finals are set to take place in late March.