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Fire marshal to release preliminary report on White Bear Lake house fire that killed NHL journalist, her 3 kids

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
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Stephen Swanson

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The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is set to release its preliminary findings Thursday in the investigation into the White Bear Lake house fire that killed NHL journalist Jessi Pierce and her three young children earlier this year.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of March 21 at Pierce's home on Richard Avenue. Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed. The family's dog was also killed in the fire. Pierce's husband, Mike Hinrichs, was not at home at the time.

Investigators said at the time they didn't believe the fire was set intentionally.

How to watch: 

  • What: Minnesota State Fire Marshal to release findings on Jessi Pierce fire.
  • Who: State Fire Marshal Dan Krier, Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson, White Bear Lake Fire Chief Greg Peterson.
  • When: 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.
  • How to watch: In the attached video player and streamed in full on YouTube.

"We have lost a beautiful wife, daughter, sister and friend in Jessi, and three amazing children who were the light of our lives, Hudson, Cayden and Avery, whose lives were all taken too soon," Hinrichs and family said in a statement released in March.

jessi-pierce-fb-credit-crested-river.jpg
Crested River/Facebook

Pierce wrote about the Minnesota Wild for NHL.com and co-hosted the Bardown Beauties hockey podcast.

"Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her," the Minnesota Wild said in statement released in the tragedy's aftermath. "She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL."

Earlier this month, the first Jessie Pierce Community Cup was held at the Tria Rink in downtown St. Paul, with proceeds going to support women pursuing careers in sports media.

This story will be updated.

Ashley Grams and Jason Rantala contributed to this report.

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