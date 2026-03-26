Public visitation to be held Sunday for sports reporter Jessi Pierce, 3 children killed in fire

A public visitation for a Minnesota sports reporter and her three children who died in a house fire will be held on Sunday.

Jessi PIerce and her children were killed Saturday morning. Authorities say that there is no evidence the fire at the White Bear Lake, Minnesota, home was set intentionally.

The visitation is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake.

In the days since she was killed, an online fundraiser to support Pierce's husband, Mike Hinrichs, has now raised more than $200,000.

Jessi Pierce Crested River

Pierce wrote for NHL.com and cohosted the Bardown Beauties hockey podcast. Pierce's podcast cohost, Kirsten Krull, said she was like a big sister.

"I think everyone has been overwhelmed, in the best way, to see the support that's been flowing in, especially on that GoFundMe, especially everyone trying to rally around Mike. I can't imagine what Mike is going through right now and he's going to need so much help and support moving forward," said Krull.

The Minnesota Wild called Pierce's death "tragic" and sent its condolences to her loved ones.

"Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL," the statement read.

Note: The above video first aired on March 25, 2026.