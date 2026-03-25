Jessi Pierce's podcast co-host reflects on her legacy

On Wednesday, Minnesota Wild and Frost in-game host Kirsten Krull returned to Grand Casino Arena for the first time since the death of a friend, Jessi Pierce, who may as well have been family.

"I have a big sister, but she was also another big sister," said Krull.

Krull first met Pierce five years ago, but the pinnacle moment in their friendship, she said, involved a haircut.

"We coerced her into shaving off part of her hair," said Krull.

The act, done in exchange for some retweets and follows.

"I mean it was like a good chunk. I don't remember if it was one side or both sides, I think it both sides, but I saw hair falling," said Krull.

Jessi was always willing to help, Krull said.

"She was somebody that I would call pretty much daily, whether it be to rant or talk about life or what was going on," said Krull.

The two joined forces on the Bardown Beauties podcast, discussing all things Wild and hockey. Their last show together was last week.

An online fundraiser to support Pierce's husband, Mike Hinrichs, has now raised more than $200,000.

"I think everyone has been overwhelmed, in the best way, to see the support that's been flowing in, especially on that GoFundMe, especially everyone trying to rally around Mike. I can't imagine what Mike is going through right now and he's going to need so much help and support moving forward," said Krull.

Pierce was larger than life, and Krull said she has no doubt, left her mark.

"If you looked at everything, if you looked at all the news coverage locally, nationwide, she was a pretty big deal, and so many people loved her," said Krull.