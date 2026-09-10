The Jessi Pierce Community Cup will be held this December in St. Paul

Minnesota Hockey is putting on a youth tournament in honor of sports reporter and hockey lover Jessi Pierce. This December, the Jessi Pierce Community Cup will be held in St. Paul at Tria Rink.

"She was a great fan of hockey…a great champion of hockey and a friend to many and always willing to help out," said Jeremy Reed, Executive Director of Minnesota Hockey.

Back in March, Pierce and her three children died in a house fire in White Bear Lake.

"We have lost a beautiful wife, daughter, sister and friend in Jessi, and three amazing children who were the light of our lives, Hudson, Cayden, and Avery, whose lives were all taken too soon," the family said in a statement.

Reed said proceeds from the tournament will fund a scholarship in Jessi's honor to support women pursuing a career in sports media. He said offers to volunteer are already coming in.

"we want to make sure the legacy of her and her children keep on in the hockey community and this is our way of doing that," Reed said.

He said the idea of an annual community tournament formed back in the spring after talking with staff around Tria. Reed said her impact was felt widely.