Jerome Horton sentenced for illegally buying firearm used in deadly St. Paul bar shootout

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.

Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

Jerome Fletcher Horton Sherburne County Jail

The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.

The attorney's office said investigators recovered one of the guns used in the shootout and traced it to Horton, along with nearly three dozen other guns. Investigators found none of the 33 firearms when they searched Horton's residence.

Three others were charged in connection with the shooting. Terry Brown is charged with murder and attempted murder. Devondre Phillips is charged with attempted murder. Gabriel Young-Duncan was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for conspiracy to make a false statement in the purchase of firearms.

Brown has a trial scheduled for January 30, 2023. Phillips' trial date is set for November 21.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm, alleging the store allowed Horton and others to buy several guns and then resell them illegally.

