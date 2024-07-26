Months after Jayden Kline's body was left on her Fridley driveway, 18-year-old man now charged with murder

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is charged with first-degree murder in last year's shooting death of 18-year-old Fridley resident Jayden Lee Kline.

The Anoka County Attorney's Office says the suspect, who is 18, was 17 at the time of the shooting on Dec. 21, 2023. He was originally charged as a juvenile before the attorney's office switched him to adult status. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Police say Kline was found shot outside her home off Third Street Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast, just west of University Avenue. Neighbor Lisa Garcia told WCCO that evening she ran out to give Kline CPR.

Jayden Kline Russell Foy

"She seemed like a sweet girl to me. For this to happen was horrible, horrible beyond words," Garcia said. "To be dropped off at their driveway like that, I mean, not dropped off, dumped in the driveway like that, it just feels so personal."

Kline had just graduated from Columbia Heights High School where she was a member of the swim team.

The suspect was arrested hours after the shooting. It is not clear how he and Kline were connected. His next hearing is set for Oct. 9.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Dec. 22, 2023.