18-year-old woman killed in Fridley hit-and-run crash had also been shot, police say

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police say a young woman who was killed Friday afternoon in hit-and-run crash in Fridley had also been shot.

First responders were called just before 4 p.m. to the 4500 block of Third Street Northeast, about a mile south of Interstate 694 off University Avenue.

WCCO

Police say the victim, 18-year-old Jayden Lee Kline of Fridley, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Health care workers there discovered she had also suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night in connection to Kline's death, and criminal charges are forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.