Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

18-year-old woman killed in Fridley hit-and-run crash had also been shot, police say

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Fridley police investigating death
Fridley police investigating death 00:22

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police say a young woman who was killed Friday afternoon in hit-and-run crash in Fridley had also been shot.

First responders were called just before 4 p.m. to the 4500 block of Third Street Northeast, about a mile south of Interstate 694 off University Avenue.

fridley-death-investigation.png
WCCO

Police say the victim, 18-year-old Jayden Lee Kline of Fridley, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Health care workers there discovered she had also suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night in connection to Kline's death, and criminal charges are forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 6:30 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.