Community mourns the death of 18-year-old Jayden Lee Kline

Friends and family mourn the death of 18-year-old Jayden Lee Kline

MINNEAPOLIS — Loved ones and neighbors are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Jayden Lee Kline.

The woman was found shot and killed just steps from her family's front door near the 4500 block of Third Street Northeast

Lisa Garcia has lived in the neighborhood for nearly three decades. She was shocked by what she saw Thursday evening.

"Someone had called and asked me come over to help with CPR," Garcia said.

Garcia, a medical assistant at a local hospital, rushed outside and found her neighbor lying on the ground.

"She seemed like a sweet girl to me for this to happen was horrible, horrible beyond words," Garcia said.

Police say 18-year-old Kline was found shot and later died at the hospital.

A 17-year-old boy is in custody but has not been charged yet. Authorities have not confirmed if the two know each other.

Kline just graduated from Columbia Heights High School where she competed on the swim team. A family friend said she loved the outdoors and was extremely kind.

Investigators haven't released any details about who the shooter is, or why they did it.