Janelle Monáe coming to The Armory on Sept. 11

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Award-winning singer and actress, Janelle Monáe, perform by The Armory on Sept. 11 as part of her Age of Pleasure Tour.

Monáe's highly-anticipated tour will take her all across North America, starting the 26-city stretch in Seattle on Aug. 3. Monáe will also make stops in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto. 

Monáe's new album and tour namesake, "The Age of Pleasure," will be released on June 9, featuring her latest single, "Lipstick Lover." 

"Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance featuring songs off her latest album and classic hits from her discography," promises her press release. 

Verizon ticket presale will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. General ticket sales open up on June 7 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. 

WCCO Staff
First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:43 AM

