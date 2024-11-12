James Turner sentenced in federal case for shooting a Minneapolis girl

MINNEAPOLIS — A Fridley man has been sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release in his federal case after shooting an 11-year-old in the face on New Year's Day.

James Turner, 44, was federally charged in January with possession of ammunition as a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

The complaint says that Turner has prior felony convictions, and "federal law prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition."

Laneria Wilson, 11, had to undergo surgery following the shooting.

Wilson was in her bedroom when she heard gunshots on the street. She then went to a window in her room where a bullet broke through and hit her, Wilson said, according to the complaint.

Police then found eight cartridges and 24 discharged casings near the home.

Turner was convicted of a separate felony last year but avoided prison time because he had "proven himself to be amenable to probation," according to court documents.

He is scheduled to have a hearing in his state case on November 18.

Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 3, 2024, before Turner was charged.