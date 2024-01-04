James Turner charged in New Year's Day shooting that hurt 11-year-old Minneapolis girl

MINNEAPOLIS — A Fridley man is accused of firing the bullet that struck an 11-year-old girl in the face while she was inside her Minneapolis home just minutes into the new year.

James Turner, 44, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Turner allegedly fired several shots outside of 11-year-old Laneria Wilson's home just after midnight on Monday.

Laneria Wilson GoFundMe

According to a criminal complaint, the girl heard gunfire outside her home and went to a window to see what was happening. That's when a bullet hit her in the face. She was hospitalized, underwent surgery and is recovering.

Investigators obtained surveillance video, which allegedly showed a man firing several rounds from a rifle outside Wilson's home. Some of the shots were fired directly into the ground, while others were fired at various "shallow" angles, the complaint states.

Wilson's mother identified Turner as a suspect, according to the complaint. He was arrested Wednesday. He initially denied being the shooter, but when confronted with the video evidence, he confessed, the complaint states. He remains in custody.

Turner was convicted of felony assault last year, which precludes him from legally owning a firearm. Turner avoided prison time because he had "proven himself to be amenable to probation," according to court documents. Two other felony charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, were also dropped as part of his sentencing.

Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad, who prosecuted that assault case, said his office recommended prison time, but the Anoka County judge sentenced Turner to probation.

Note: The video above originally aired Jan. 3, 2024, before Turner was charged.