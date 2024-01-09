James Turner charged with firing bullet that struck Minneapolis girl in the face

MINNEAPOLIS — A Fridley man who shot an 11-year-old in the face on New Year's Day is now federally charged with possession of ammunition as a felon, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Tuesday.

James Turner, 44, was arrested and charged last week. He made his first appearance in front of a U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday, according to the complaint.

The complaint says that Turner has prior felony convictions, and "federal law prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition."

Laneria Wilson, 11, is recovering from being hit in the face after undergoing surgery.

Wilson was in her bedroom when she heard gunshots on the street. She then went to a window in her room where a bullet broke through and hit her, Wilson said, according to the complaint.

Police then found eight cartridges and 24 discharged casings near the home.

Turner was convicted of a separate felony last year but avoided prison time because he had "proven himself to be amenable to probation," according to court documents.

Two other felonies in that case were dropped as part of the sentencing.

