Fallen Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell returns home to Connecticut

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A plane carrying Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell landed near his hometown in Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon.

A line of police cars then escorted his family back to New Haven where he grew up.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Mitchell also had strong roots in their community. A funeral service and burial is planned for early next week. 

Mitchell died trying to help the gunman who killed him during a chaotic shooting last month that left two other victims dead. Police also killed the gunman. Surviving victims include another police officer and a firefighter.

Mitchell is survived by his fiancée and four children. You can help support them by donating to a memorial fund.

