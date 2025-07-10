Man sentenced for 2023 mass shooting in south Minneapolis

2nd man charged in mass shooting at Minneapolis park, and more headlines

A man who opened fire on a crowd in south Minneapolis in the summer of 2023 was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on Wednesday.

Jaden Butcher, 20, received a 220-month sentence, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. He pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree attempted murder in April.

The Aug. 20, 2023, shooting happened near the intersection of East Franklin and Chicago avenues. Investigators said Butcher was one of two men who got out of a car and shot more than 40 rounds into a crowd. At least nine people were hurt, some of them as young as 15, but all survived.

Investigators tied Butcher to the shooting using surveillance video and cellphone data. He was arrested after a monthslong search when he was hurt and hospitalized in another shooting.

Butcher received credit for 499 days served, the attorney's office said.

The other shooter, who was a minor when it happened, was sentenced earlier this month to just over 15 years.