8 people, including 5 teenage boys, injured in south Minneapolis mass shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Five teenage boys and three adults were injured Sunday in a mass shooting in south Minneapolis, the neighborhood's second mass shooting in just nine days.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says it happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of East Franklin and Chicago avenues in the Ventura Village neighborhood of the Phillips community.

DEVELOPING: Multiple people have been shot in Minneapolis near Peavey Park at Franklin & Chicago Avenue. MPD Chief Brian O’Hara is expected to share more information in 20 mins or so, we’re told. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/VZL2aJa2Mw — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) August 21, 2023

Metro Transit police officers heard gunfire and responded to the scene, followed by Minneapolis police officers. They found three teenage boys suffering from leg wounds in front of Minneapolis Market.

While officers were treating the victims, another injured teenage boy approached them, who had a graze wound to his shoulder. Those four victims were soon taken to HCMC, where three other adult victims soon arrived on foot, according to O'Hara.

A 16-year-old boy also showed up to Children's Minnesota hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

On Aug. 11, a mass shooting outside of the punk music house venue Nudieland, located less than a mile southeast of Franklin and Chicago, left one person dead and six others hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.