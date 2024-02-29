Man, 18, faces 9 attempted murder charges in 2023 Minneapolis mass shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for a mass shooting in south Minneapolis that left nearly a dozen people hurt.

It happened last August near the intersection of East Franklin and Chicago avenues in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

Investigators had been searching for him for months and eventually found him after he was hurt in a different shooting this week.

According to court documents, investigators say surveillance video and cellphone data tied 18-year-old Jaden Trejaun Butcher to the scene.

Jaden Trejaun Butcher HCSO

They say he was one of two men who got out of a car and started shooting more than 40 rounds into a crowd, sending people running for their lives. Investigators say at least 28 of those rounds were fired within a second and a half.

At least nine people were hurt with some of the victims as young as 15, but all survived.

Butcher showed up to the hospital earlier this week after he was reportedly shot in the foot during a shooting in Minneapolis that involved five guns and 100 rounds.

He faces 10 charges including nine counts of first-degree attempted murder.