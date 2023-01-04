"It's Expected": Side streets a mess in metro area as plows continue to catch up

Snowy streets a mess in metro as plows try to catch up

Snowy streets a mess in metro as plows try to catch up

Snowy streets a mess in metro as plows try to catch up

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you braved the roads Wednesday, it's likely the worst part of your commute could have been from your driveway to the first main road you reached.

By Wednesday afternoon, streets in Minneapolis northeast neighborhoods remained treacherous.

"I'm going to go back in and just sign on to work. I have an option to work from home," Jon Rockser said after his car got stuck in an alley behind his home. "It looks like they plowed a little bit, but they didn't plow right behind my car. I figured like I said I could get over the hump to where they plowed a little bit more, but I didn't quite get there."



The main roads are drivable… it’s just a matter of getting to them.



Jon Rockser in NE Minneapolis had plans to make it to the office today… but it quickly turned into a work from home day.



No snow emergency (yet) in Minneapolis means back alleys are clogged. @wcco pic.twitter.com/1iP9a7lomX — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) January 4, 2023

A Minneapolis snow emergency meant Jon and his neighbors had to move before plows came. For some, the task proved challenging.

"You just have to kind of shovel enough of a runway where you can gun it and hope for the best," said Kian Dziak as he attempted to clear his car. "Not a whole lot of strategy, just clear the fluffy stuff out of the way."

POV: You’re a snowpile in Northeast Minneapolis and it’s time for you to be shoveled. @wcco #wcco pic.twitter.com/dwdz7ZJd1k — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) January 4, 2023

"I think I've seen like three people get stuck at least," said Emily Vermuelen. "Kian helped someone today."

"You live in Minnesota," Rockser said. "It's kind of expected."